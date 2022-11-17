Maryland Capital Management Raises Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Maryland Capital Management lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 51.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock traded down $1.95 on Thursday, hitting $82.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,800,041. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.99 and its 200-day moving average is $79.76. The company has a market capitalization of $163.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.90.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.