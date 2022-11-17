Maryland Capital Management Sells 257 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Maryland Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 60.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $133.30. 100,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,177,778. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.38. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $158.43.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

