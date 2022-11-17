Maryland Capital Management Sells 34,276 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Maryland Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 34,276 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences comprises approximately 2.1% of Maryland Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $27,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 847.1% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EW. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.28.

NYSE EW traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,224,856. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The company has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $296,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,817.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $296,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,817.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $611,571.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,297.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,525 shares of company stock valued at $7,644,070. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

