Maryland Capital Management Sells 39,588 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Maryland Capital Management lowered its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,866 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 39,588 shares during the period. Paycom Software comprises about 1.5% of Maryland Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Maryland Capital Management owned 0.11% of Paycom Software worth $18,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 250.0% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 405.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 421.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAYC traded down $19.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $317.92. The stock had a trading volume of 26,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,634. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.82 and a 12 month high of $486.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 78.35, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $333.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.73.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $390.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.13.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

