Mask Network Price Up 0.5% Over Last Week (MASK)

Mask Network (MASK) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 17th. One Mask Network token can now be bought for $3.20 or 0.00019232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mask Network has a market capitalization of $218.07 million and approximately $186.81 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mask Network has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Mask Network

Mask Network’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,200,000 tokens. Mask Network’s official message board is news.mask.io. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mask Network’s official website is www.mask.io.

Buying and Selling Mask Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

