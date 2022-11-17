Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Short Interest Update

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the October 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 401,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Mativ Stock Performance

NYSE MATV traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $19.39. The stock had a trading volume of 16,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.42. Mativ has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $34.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Mativ Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.39%.

Insider Transactions at Mativ

Mativ Company Profile

In related news, Director Jeffrey Keenan acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.03 per share, with a total value of $150,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 199,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,998,541.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Mativ news, Director William M. Cook bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.93 per share, for a total transaction of $37,395.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,845 shares in the company, valued at $370,085.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey Keenan bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.03 per share, with a total value of $150,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 199,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,998,541.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 43,880 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,962. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures (AMS), and Engineered Papers (EP). The AMS segment manufactures resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as adhesives and other coating solutions, and converting services.

