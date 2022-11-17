Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Short Interest Update

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the October 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 401,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.
Mativ Stock Performance
NYSE MATV traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $19.39. The stock had a trading volume of 16,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.42. Mativ has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $34.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.83.
Mativ Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.39%.
Mativ Company Profile
Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures (AMS), and Engineered Papers (EP). The AMS segment manufactures resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as adhesives and other coating solutions, and converting services.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mativ (MATV)
