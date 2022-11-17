Maurice Sciammas Sells 279 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) VP Maurice Sciammas sold 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.51, for a total transaction of $113,137.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 203,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,555,347.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Maurice Sciammas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

On Monday, November 7th, Maurice Sciammas sold 4,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.74, for a total transaction of $1,422,960.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded down $29.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $375.38. The company had a trading volume of 734,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,961. The business’s 50-day moving average is $368.21 and its 200-day moving average is $415.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.69 and a 52 week high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MPWR. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.70.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.