Maverix Metals (NYSEMKT:MMX) Trading Down 2.5%

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:MMX – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.84 and last traded at $3.87. Approximately 285,978 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $3.97.
Maverix Metals Stock Down 2.5 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average of $3.88.
Maverix Metals Company Profile
Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
