McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Price Target Cut to $9.50

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners to $9.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 83.40% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MUX. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on McEwen Mining from $10.25 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on McEwen Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Shares of McEwen Mining stock opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. McEwen Mining has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $11.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.13.
McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.
