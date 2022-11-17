McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Price Target Cut to $9.50

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners to $9.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 83.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MUX. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on McEwen Mining from $10.25 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on McEwen Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of McEwen Mining stock opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. McEwen Mining has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $11.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUX. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 264,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 142,286 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in McEwen Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in McEwen Mining by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 342,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 112,600 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 199,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22,541 shares in the last quarter.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

