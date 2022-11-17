McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Short Interest Up 8.8% in October

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the October 15th total of 2,740,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 954,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have commented on MCK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.91.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,533 shares of company stock worth $9,105,126 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
McKesson Trading Up 0.9 %
MCK stock traded up $3.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $366.65. The stock had a trading volume of 47,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,818. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.87. The company has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.66. McKesson has a 52-week low of $215.27 and a 52-week high of $401.78.
McKesson Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 15.24%.
About McKesson
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.
