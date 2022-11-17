McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Short Interest Up 8.8% in October

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the October 15th total of 2,740,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 954,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,533 shares of company stock worth $9,105,126 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

MCK stock traded up $3.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $366.65. The stock had a trading volume of 47,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,818. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.87. The company has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.66. McKesson has a 52-week low of $215.27 and a 52-week high of $401.78.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

