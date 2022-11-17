McKesson (MCK) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

McKesson (NYSE: MCK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/14/2022 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $345.00 to $376.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $405.00 to $440.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $375.00 to $415.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $384.00 to $416.00.

10/13/2022 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird to $405.00.

10/12/2022 – McKesson is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $362.32. 5,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.87. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $215.27 and a twelve month high of $401.78.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $934,182.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,533 shares of company stock worth $9,105,126. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,169,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of McKesson by 5.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of McKesson by 3.7% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of McKesson by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

