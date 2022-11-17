Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $85.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Medtronic from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.75.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT stock opened at $81.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $108.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.63. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $79.19 and a 52 week high of $118.80.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDT. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 6.4% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,185 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 140,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,349,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Medtronic by 4.2% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 6.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 527,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,697,000 after acquiring an additional 29,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 20,455 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,499 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

