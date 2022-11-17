Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $85.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Medtronic from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.75.
Medtronic Stock Performance
MDT stock opened at $81.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $108.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.63. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $79.19 and a 52 week high of $118.80.
Insider Transactions at Medtronic
In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDT. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 6.4% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,185 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 140,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,349,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Medtronic by 4.2% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 6.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 527,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,697,000 after acquiring an additional 29,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 20,455 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,499 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
