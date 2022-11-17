Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,072 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 53.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 84.8% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 220.0% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Medtronic Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Medtronic from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

Shares of MDT traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.86. 36,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,380,746. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $79.19 and a 12 month high of $118.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

