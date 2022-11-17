MELD (MELD) Price Reaches $0.0162

MELD (MELD) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 17th. During the last seven days, MELD has traded 23.9% lower against the US dollar. One MELD token can now be bought for $0.0162 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges. MELD has a market cap of $34.93 million and $706,615.76 worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MELD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.54 or 0.00567310 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,924.18 or 0.29550265 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000076 BTC.

MELD Token Profile

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,160,705,708 tokens. The official website for MELD is www.meld.com. MELD’s official message board is medium.com/meld-labs. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MELD

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01631081 USD and is down -4.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $555,363.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.