MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stake Cut by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $9,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 20.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,459,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,401,000 after buying an additional 421,186 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 7.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,425,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,611,000 after buying an additional 390,604 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 82.9% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 247,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,345,000 after buying an additional 111,976 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 8.7% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,710,000 after buying an additional 104,932 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova US LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 122.2% in the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 184,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,241,000 after buying an additional 101,244 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,150.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,317.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded down $57.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $915.48. The company had a trading volume of 25,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $600.68 and a 1-year high of $1,540.99. The firm has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.88 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $888.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $833.79.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.25. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

