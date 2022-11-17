Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Citigroup

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Merus in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Merus from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Merus from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Merus from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.29.

Merus Stock Up 0.8 %

MRUS opened at $18.47 on Wednesday. Merus has a 52 week low of $12.03 and a 52 week high of $33.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.53.

Insider Transactions at Merus

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.07. Merus had a negative return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 139.04%. The business had revenue of $6.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merus will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Merus news, CEO Sven Ante Lundberg purchased 14,706 shares of Merus stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $211,472.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,482.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 21,236 shares of company stock valued at $361,189 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merus

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 107.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merus in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Merus by 53.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Merus by 278.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 330.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

