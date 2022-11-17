Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) Receives Neutral Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their neutral rating on shares of Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Metacrine Stock Down 4.0 %

MTCR stock opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.47. Metacrine has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 22.29 and a current ratio of 22.29. The company has a market cap of $18.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of -0.86.

Get Metacrine alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 123,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.42 per share, with a total value of $52,060.68. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,848,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,432.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 971,679 shares of company stock valued at $350,865. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Metacrine

About Metacrine

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARCH Venture Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metacrine in the first quarter worth approximately $1,793,000. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metacrine in the third quarter worth approximately $833,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Metacrine by 39.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 588,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 165,740 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Metacrine in the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Metacrine by 10.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 263,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 24,964 shares during the last quarter. 14.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET642, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Metacrine, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Metacrine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metacrine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.