Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) Receives Neutral Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their neutral rating on shares of Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Metacrine Stock Down 4.0 %
MTCR stock opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.47. Metacrine has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 22.29 and a current ratio of 22.29. The company has a market cap of $18.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of -0.86.
In other news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 123,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.42 per share, with a total value of $52,060.68. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,848,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,432.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 971,679 shares of company stock valued at $350,865. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET642, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Metacrine, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
