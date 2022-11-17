Metadium 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.58 Million (META)

Metadium (META) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 17th. Metadium has a total market cap of $39.57 million and $1.58 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metadium has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. One Metadium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0235 or 0.00000142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002692 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.45 or 0.00567025 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000234 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,867.68 or 0.29535417 BTC.
- Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000078 BTC.
Metadium Coin Profile
Metadium launched on October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,687,369,624 coins. The Reddit community for Metadium is https://reddit.com/r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadiumk and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com. Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium.
Buying and Selling Metadium
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
