Metahero (HERO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.08 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Metahero has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. Metahero has a market capitalization of $19.75 million and $2.08 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.07 or 0.01633029 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00012793 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00048923 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00046250 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $286.81 or 0.01734197 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.