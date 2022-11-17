Metahero (HERO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $772,463.53

Metahero (HERO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 16th. Metahero has a market capitalization of $18.91 million and $772,463.53 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $274.20 or 0.01644096 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00012841 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00049301 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00048899 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.66 or 0.01736744 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

