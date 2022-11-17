Metallis Resources (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) Shares Up 3.1%

Shares of Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF – Get Rating) shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 5,826 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 17,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Metallis Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14.

Metallis Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Metallis Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, nickel, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Kirkham property that comprises 30 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 10,610 hectares located in north-western British Columbia.

Further Reading

