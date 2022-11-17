MetalNRG (LON:MNRG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.07

MetalNRG plc (LON:MNRG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00), with a volume of 3911142 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.08 ($0.00).

MetalNRG Stock Down 6.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £862,192.80 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38.

MetalNRG Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetalNRG plc operates as a natural resource and energy investing company. The company explores for gold, iron ore, nickel, copper, cobalt, silver, and diamonds deposits. It holds interests in the Gold Ridge project covering an area of 932 hectares located in Arizona, the United States; the Lake Victoria Gold project located in Tanzania; and the Uranium project located in Kyrgyzstan.

Further Reading

