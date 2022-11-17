MetisDAO (METIS) Market Capitalization Reaches $84.20 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 17th. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $19.12 or 0.00115226 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 3% lower against the dollar. MetisDAO has a market cap of $84.20 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,586.62 or 0.99976560 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010424 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00006746 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00037247 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00042814 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005949 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00022284 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.33 or 0.00237057 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000126 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 19.29196577 USD and is down -2.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $6,533,399.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.