Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Price Target Increased to C$82.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MTRAF. TD Securities boosted their target price on Metro from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Metro from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Metro from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Metro from C$75.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Metro Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MTRAF remained flat at $54.26 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,374. Metro has a 12-month low of $47.43 and a 12-month high of $58.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.40.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

