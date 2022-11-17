Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target Raised to C$76.00 at TD Securities

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 0.53% from the stock’s previous close.

MRU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC reduced their target price on Metro from C$73.00 to C$71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Metro from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Metro from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Metro from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Metro from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$76.44.

Metro Trading Up 1.9 %

Metro stock traded up C$1.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$75.60. 206,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,928. Metro has a 52-week low of C$60.59 and a 52-week high of C$75.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$70.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$70.06.



Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

