Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Short Interest Update

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 394,300 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the October 15th total of 471,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Metropolitan Bank stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.82. 50,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,909. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.07 and a 200 day moving average of $71.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $774.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.14. Metropolitan Bank has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $115.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 726,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,771,000 after purchasing an additional 168,634 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 556,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,816,000 after purchasing an additional 17,414 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,323,000 after purchasing an additional 78,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 319,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,565,000 after purchasing an additional 62,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

