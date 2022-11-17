Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Holdings Trimmed by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 2,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,357.20.

Insider Activity

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 0.9 %

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.34, for a total transaction of $333,976.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,318.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 2,513 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,414.85, for a total value of $3,555,518.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 225 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.34, for a total transaction of $333,976.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,318.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,646 shares of company stock worth $11,781,031. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,395.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,222.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,235.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,065.55 and a 12-month high of $1,714.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $985.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 1,929.28%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.