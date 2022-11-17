Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Position Increased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $9,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.7% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 1,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 68.4% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 80.2% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.34, for a total transaction of $333,976.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,318.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.34, for a total transaction of $333,976.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,318.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 2,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,414.85, for a total transaction of $3,555,518.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,646 shares of company stock worth $11,781,031. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 0.9 %

MTD stock opened at $1,395.75 on Thursday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,065.55 and a 12-month high of $1,714.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. The company has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,222.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,235.74.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 1,929.28%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on MTD. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,357.20.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.