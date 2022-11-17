Michael S. Parrett Buys 15,000 Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Stock

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) Director Michael S. Parrett bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.92 per share, with a total value of C$103,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$156,378.16.

Michael S. Parrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 17th, Michael S. Parrett bought 7,000 shares of Centerra Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.65 per share, with a total value of C$46,550.00.

Shares of CG traded down C$0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$6.71. 323,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,692. Centerra Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of C$5.18 and a twelve month high of C$13.52. The stock has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.19%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.28.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

