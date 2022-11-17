Microsoft (MSFT) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT):

11/14/2022 – Microsoft was given a new $300.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/8/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Fundamental Research to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – Microsoft is now covered by analysts at Macquarie. They set a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock.

11/1/2022 – Microsoft was given a new $296.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/27/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $300.00 to $285.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $315.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $325.00 to $307.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $310.00 to $296.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $275.00 to $265.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $380.00 to $310.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $340.00 to $280.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $330.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $295.00 to $270.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $310.00 to $285.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $320.00 to $290.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $310.00 to $285.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $300.00 to $280.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $400.00 to $365.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $300.00 to $290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $320.00 to $305.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $315.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $275.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $275.00 to $265.00.

10/26/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $305.00 to $275.00.

10/20/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $312.00 to $275.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $330.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $330.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $320.00 to $310.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $300.00 to $282.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $335.00 to $310.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/18/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $330.00 to $315.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/17/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $340.00 to $320.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/17/2022 – Microsoft was given a new $275.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/14/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $354.00 to $325.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $315.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Microsoft is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $320.00 to $275.00.

10/4/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $300.00 to $275.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/29/2022 – Microsoft is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.

9/22/2022 – Microsoft is now covered by analysts at Moffett Nathanson. They set a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $241.07. 400,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,763,256. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 36,136 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $351,001,000 after buying an additional 196,338 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 18,890 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 9,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

