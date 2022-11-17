Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark decreased their target price on Middleby to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Middleby in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Middleby from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.17.

MIDD stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $139.84. 338,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,775. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.34 and a 200-day moving average of $139.02. Middleby has a twelve month low of $120.30 and a twelve month high of $201.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $33,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,235 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Middleby during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Middleby by 55.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Middleby by 52.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Middleby by 100.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Middleby during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

