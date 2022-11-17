Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MIDD. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Middleby from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Middleby in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Middleby to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Middleby presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.86.

Middleby stock opened at $139.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Middleby has a 1 year low of $120.30 and a 1 year high of $201.34. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.03.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total transaction of $35,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,877.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Middleby by 73.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,105,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,804,000 after buying an additional 469,311 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,764,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,130,000 after acquiring an additional 334,634 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 690,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,145,000 after acquiring an additional 330,359 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,344,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,918,000 after buying an additional 205,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,605,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,987,000 after buying an additional 199,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

