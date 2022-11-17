Middlefield Banc Corp. (MBCN) to Issue None Dividend of $0.30 on December 15th

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Middlefield Banc’s previous None dividend of $0.17.

Middlefield Banc has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Middlefield Banc has a payout ratio of 24.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Middlefield Banc Stock Performance

Middlefield Banc stock opened at $29.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $171.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Middlefield Banc has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $30.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Middlefield Banc ( NASDAQ:MBCN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 29.67% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $14.15 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middlefield Banc

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Middlefield Banc in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 274.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 55.4% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 50,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.43% of the company’s stock.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

