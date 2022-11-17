Millennium Sapphire (MSTO) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $120.60 Million

Millennium Sapphire (MSTO) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 17th. One Millennium Sapphire token can currently be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00003396 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Millennium Sapphire has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. Millennium Sapphire has a market capitalization of $120.60 million and $94,634.30 worth of Millennium Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.56 or 0.00566442 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,925.45 or 0.29505064 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Millennium Sapphire Token Profile

Millennium Sapphire launched on December 4th, 2021. Millennium Sapphire’s total supply is 149,999,499 tokens. Millennium Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @millenniumsapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Millennium Sapphire is mstokensto.medium.com. The official website for Millennium Sapphire is mstoken.art.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Millennium Sapphire® is a 12.3 kg natural sapphire that was carved as a tribute to humanity. Valued at US$150 million.The MS Token represents both fractionalized ownership in the Millennium Sapphire and future pro-rata share in the potential profits driven by NFTs. The NFT’s will be created in collaboration with studios and digital artists.”

