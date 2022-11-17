Mina (MINA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $423.12 Million

Mina (MINA) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. Mina has a market cap of $423.12 million and $9.02 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00003400 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Mina has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mina Profile

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 744,398,438 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 743,820,253.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.56458026 USD and is down -1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $10,307,045.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

