Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) PT Lowered to $11.00 at UBS Group

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group to $11.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MCW. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Mister Car Wash from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Mister Car Wash from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.50.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Mister Car Wash Stock Down 2.0 %

MCW stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.48. 19,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,026,460. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Mister Car Wash has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $19.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mister Car Wash

In other Mister Car Wash news, VP Casey Penn Lindsay sold 142,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $1,240,768.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 71.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 275.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,269,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533,182 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,989,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,664 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,675,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,592 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,988,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,926,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,924 shares during the last quarter.

About Mister Car Wash

(Get Rating)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.