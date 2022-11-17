Mode Global (LON:MODE) Trading Down 5%

Mode Global Holdings PLC (LON:MODE – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.38 ($0.03). Approximately 999,398 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,101,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.50 ($0.03).

Mode Global Trading Down 6.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £2.32 million and a P/E ratio of -0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5.57.

Mode Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mode Global Holdings PLC provides banking and financial services to the holders of traditional and cryptocurrency assets in the United Kingdom. The company offers digital finance app that allows users to manage their traditional and digital assets; payment processing, marketing, and advertising services for UK and European businesses; and social media and mobile payments platform.

