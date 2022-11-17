Monero (XMR) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.40 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $131.73 or 0.00789774 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Monero has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a total market cap of $2.40 billion and approximately $72.14 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,679.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.11 or 0.00348397 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00023332 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00119164 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $104.45 or 0.00626203 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005943 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00233854 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00235377 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,201,655 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

