Monetary Management Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP)

Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,380,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 161,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 10,934 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 34,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 9,118 shares during the period.

NYSE NDP opened at $33.81 on Thursday. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.98 and a 1-year high of $35.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

