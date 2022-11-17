Monetary Management Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Monetary Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 7,700.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 168.8% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on S&P Global to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Argus decreased their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on S&P Global from $418.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.19.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $347.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $322.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

