Monetary Management Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 7.7% in the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 471.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 9.9% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. 32.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TYG opened at $33.68 on Thursday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.51 and a 200-day moving average of $32.37.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

