MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Gap Down to $174.69

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $174.69, but opened at $166.94. MongoDB shares last traded at $167.45, with a volume of 10,703 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB to $430.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.37.

MongoDB Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.17). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 52.05%. The firm had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Mark Porter sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $180,745.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 28,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,609,674.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Mark Porter sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $180,745.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 28,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,609,674.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total transaction of $2,806,737.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,322,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,439,830.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,665 shares of company stock valued at $19,034,603. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in MongoDB by 21.2% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter worth $28,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the first quarter worth $232,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the first quarter worth $480,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the first quarter worth $927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

