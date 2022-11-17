Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Bowie Capital Management LLC

Bowie Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Moody’s makes up approximately 4.8% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $34,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,611,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,592,646,000 after buying an additional 90,333 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,374,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,175,168,000 after buying an additional 555,419 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its position in Moody’s by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 7,285,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,313,000 after buying an additional 723,042 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,643,000 after purchasing an additional 38,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,254,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,227,000 after purchasing an additional 174,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $303.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.73.

Moody’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCO traded down $9.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $287.55. 37,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,875. The company has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.23. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $403.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.04.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.41%.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.