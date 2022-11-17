Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Given New $271.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $255.00 to $271.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.71% from the company’s current price.

MCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Moody’s to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Moody’s from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Moody’s from $302.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Moody’s from $303.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.73.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Price Performance

Moody’s stock traded down $9.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $287.41. 12,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,875. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $263.35 and its 200-day moving average is $281.04. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $403.73. The stock has a market cap of $52.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Moody’s by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.