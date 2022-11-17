Morgan Stanley Cuts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $175.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.44.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $159.10 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.16, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.70.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.13). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 170.6% in the first quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

