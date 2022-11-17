Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 188,788 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,712 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $10,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.
