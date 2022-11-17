Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $17.55 Million Stock Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,894 shares during the quarter. Atlassian accounts for 1.7% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $17,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Atlassian by 20.7% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Atlassian by 24.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 0.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,090,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Atlassian by 5.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 13.5% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,106,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,794,369,000 after acquiring an additional 725,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.62, for a total value of $1,693,684.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,458,972.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 2,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total value of $271,324.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 134,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,179,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.62, for a total transaction of $1,693,684.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,458,972.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,260 shares of company stock worth $27,760,878 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded down $5.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $123.54. 87,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,398,530. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.50. The company has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.65 and a beta of 0.91. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $114.11 and a 12-month high of $448.00.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Atlassian from $295.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Atlassian from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

