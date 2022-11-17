Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.83 Million Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 1,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW traded down $7.36 on Thursday, reaching $207.77. The company had a trading volume of 154,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,773,851. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.35. The company has a market cap of $128.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.38.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

