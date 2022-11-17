Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 2,457 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the period. American Tower makes up approximately 1.2% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $13,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in American Tower by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,585,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,086 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp increased its holdings in American Tower by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 1,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $492,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in American Tower by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT stock traded down $3.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $215.29. 46,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,189,374. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $294.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.53.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

A number of analysts have commented on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on American Tower to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

