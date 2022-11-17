Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 2,825 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Avalara worth $4,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Avalara by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 565,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,947,000 after buying an additional 172,348 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Avalara by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the 2nd quarter worth $23,344,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the 2nd quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avalara by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVLR. Piper Sandler downgraded Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $93.50 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James downgraded Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho downgraded Avalara to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avalara currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.08.

Insider Transactions at Avalara

Avalara Stock Performance

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total value of $1,850,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 540,644 shares in the company, valued at $50,031,195.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR remained flat at $93.48 during trading on Thursday. Avalara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $188.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of -52.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.88.

Avalara Profile

(Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.